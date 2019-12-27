Sepsis is killing scores more patients than expected in Wigan - but a hospital chief insists big improvements are being made to reduce deaths.

Fatalities from the silent killer at the borough’s hospitals are a massive 26.4 per cent higher than a national standard anticipated per the number of patients treated between April 2013 and March 2019.

The trust recorded 729 sepsis deaths during that period: 152 more than would be expected. Sepsis sees the body’s response to infection injure its own tissues and organs. The illness can even lead to multiple organ failure and even death.

Dr Sanjay Arya, executive lead for sepsis and trust medical director, said high levels of deprivation in the area and a lack of knowledge of sepsis among patients had contributed to the figures. Dr Arya said work had been done to reduce mortality at the hospital from all illnesses as well as sepsis, to get the deaths to where they are expected to be.

This included the establishment of a mortality board to tackle the problem.

He said: “The mortality at the trust, which is the number of people who die as a whole, between October 2016 and September 2017, was a higher number of people than expected for all illnesses.

“There were 15 more deaths than expected during this period, so we formed a mortality board which considered why people were dying, investigated it and put pathways in place, so we were learning from the deaths.

“By January 2018, our deaths were as expected.

“For sepsis, the number of deaths due to it were still increasing between November 2016 and January 2018, but doing the same process as we did with all deaths, it’s started coming down from January 2018 onwards to July 2019.”

“We investigate every death from sepsis, we learn lessons from it and we improve the management, and that has a result of which we’ve had an improvement in the mortality.”

Dr Arya also said that training and education was being offered to staff about sepsis.

Patients are also screened for sepsis while he said 97 per cent of patients in wards receive antibiotics within one hour, something that is critical to recovering from the illness.

Dr Arya also pointed to the lower number of beds at the hospital having an impact on its capacity to deal with sepsis and all illnesses.

He said: “For the number of hospital beds per 1,000 population, we have the fewest number of hospital beds in Greater Manchester.

“We have less beds than we need for the type of patients admitted and roughly need twice the amount we’ve got currently.”

He said that deprivation in the area also had an impact on the number of deaths from sepsis.

He added: “Wigan is the most deprived area in Greater Manchester.

“So many of our patients present late to A&E through a lack of knowledge of the symptoms of sepsis which means can be more difficult to treat.”