Sir Ian McKellen to launch Pride in Ageing

Sir Ian McKellen is taking a break from his 80th birthday one-man tour to help launch a new new Pride in Ageing programme.

The project will work to end the inequalities faced by lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people over 50 in Greater Manchester and ensure that they have access to inclusive housing and care later in life.

It will also tackle the social isolation faced by LGBT people over 50 in the UK, which we know is commonplace and has a significant impact on their health, happiness and wellbeing.

The launch be at a city centre location on Wednesday from 11.30am to 2pm. He will be joining other speakers including Greater Manchester LGBT Advisor and former Lord Mayor of Manchester Carl Austin-Behan and LGBT Foundation Chief Executive Paul Martin OBE.

Only 12 per cent of LGB people aged over 50 living in Greater Manchester said that they had never experienced a mental health issue, with over half having experienced depression or low self-esteem, and 48 per cent having experienced feelings of isolation.