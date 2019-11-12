Six children taken to hospital with pneumonia EVERY HOUR in England

Six children are taken to hospital with pneumonia every hour in England, a global report estimates.

Hospital admissions have risen more than 50 per cent over the last decade, with 56,000 child emergency admissions for the disease in the last financial year.

Save the Children and Unicef analysed provisional NHS Digital data on emergency child admissions between April 2018 and March 2019.

More children were admitted from the most deprived areas, the charities added.

Pneumonia killed more children last year than any other disease, according to interim global estimates - 800,000 children under the age of five in 2018, or one child every 39 seconds.

These “staggering” figures are compared with 437,000 children aged under five dying having had diarrhoea, and 272,000 from malaria.