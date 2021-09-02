Social media star creates Northern soul-inspired artwork on pool table to back Wigan brothers' charity effort

Spray artist Joe Charman with Philip and Stuart Parkinson

Spray artist Joe Charman - known to his 1.5 million followers as The Skills Guy - visited the UK showroom of Philip Martyn Design in Orrell to create a one-off piece of art.

He was inspired by Northern Soul and sprayed directly onto the cloth of a Billiards by Brandt pool table to make themed artwork.

Philip Parkinson, owner of Philip Martyn Design, said: “Arguably the most famous Northern Soul venue in the world was Wigan Casino. At the heart of the Northern soul scene for many years, with tens of thousands arriving yearly to dance the night away in the famous Empress Ballroom.

“For those who remember dancing in the Empress Ballroom in Wigan Casino, you may not know that directly below the dance floor was an array of billiard and snooker tables stored from the days the Empress Ballroom had a 22-table snooker hall in full operation.

“Today, Northern Soul is still very much loved by fans worldwide. For this reason, and the links to billiards and the Wigan Casino, we felt this made a fitting theme, in keeping with the business’s roots in Wigan.”

With the custom artwork completed, the cloth has been professionally removed from the pool table and framed.

It will be put up for sale in an online auction and delivered to the highest bidder.

All proceeds from the sale will be donated to the National Brain Appeal, which raises money to advance treatment and research for people affected by a neurological condition.

The charity was chosen by Philip as his mother was diagnosed with a rare and progressive form of dementia in 2017.

His brother Stuart Parkinson, who works as an NHS specialist clinical physiotherapist, is running the London marathon in October to raise money for the same cause.

The auction is now online at https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Joe-Charman-Charity-original-spray-paint-art-piece-on-pool-table-cloth-/284433029730

To make a donation to the charity, go to Stuart’s fund-raising appeal at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stuart-parkinson11.