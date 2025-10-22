Spooky season safety - NHS GM has half-term health tips to keep your little monsters well

This Halloween half-term, NHS Greater Manchester is serving up some frightfully good advice to help parents and carers dodge A&E trips and keep little monsters happy and healthy.

As families prepare for a fang-tastic Halloween, pumpkin carving may be a seasonal favourite, but it’s also a common cause of cuts and scrapes. To keep it safe, let adults handle the sharp tools while children enjoy scooping out the pumpkin flesh or designing spooky faces. It’s a safer way to keep the fun alive without any blood-curdling mishaps.

If half-term hijinks take a spooky turn there’s help and advice out there:

Pharmacies can provide expert guidance on minor illnesses and the right remedies.

If you’re unsure where to turn, NHS 111 online or by phone is available 24/7

GP practices and urgent treatment centres are there if it’s not an emergency.

And remember, only head to A&E or call 999 in life-threatening situations.

Getting out in the fresh air, drinking enough water and enjoying treats in moderation can all help children feel their best during the half term break. Remember to stock up your medicine cupboards with essentials such as children’s paracetamol, plasters and thermometers so minor coughs, colds, bumps and bugs don’t turn into a bigger drama.

More tips to avoid a half-term health fright:

Lollipops, hard sweets as well as grapes and raisins, can pose a serious choking risk for small children. Avoiding eating whilst walking or running also helps to prevent choking.

Keep costumes safe: Make sure outfits are labelled flame-resistant and fit properly to avoid trips, slips and burns.

Glow, don’t frighten: Carry torches, glow sticks or use reflective tape so trick-or-treaters are seen by drivers in the dark.

Treats in moderation: Too many sweets can leave little ghouls with a monster tummy ache. Balance it out with fruit, water and proper meals.

Beware of bugs: The flu and other seasonal nasties like to lurk at this time of year. Remind children to wash hands after trick-or-treating and before eating.

Keep warm: October nights can be bone-chilling. Layer up under costumes to ward off the cold.

Want to ward off more than just ghosts and ghouls this autumn? Make sure your child’s vaccinations are up to date - it’s never too late to catch up on them. If you’re not sure what your child has had, check their Red Book or the NHS app - you may need to contact your GP for advice on how to link their records to yours.

The flu vaccine is offered every autumn to children aged 2–3, children in Reception to Year 11 and those with certain health conditions. It’s a quick nasal spray, given in school or via your GP.

From October 27 to 31, any children in reception up to and including year 11 who have missed the vaccinations at their school or who are home-school, will be able to get their free flu vaccine at one of the catch-up flu vaccination clinics taking place across Greater Manchester. Most children will be able to have a quick and painless flu nasal spray vaccine, but an injection is available for those who can’t have a live vaccine or don’t want it due to cultural reasons.

Dr Helen Wall, Clinical Director for Population Health at NHS Greater Manchester, said: “Half-term should be about fun, not frantic trips to the emergency department. A few simple steps, like keeping pumpkin carving safe, stocking up on basic essentials, and knowing where to go for help, can make all the difference. That way, families can enjoy the treats without any nasty tricks.”

By following a few simple tricks, you can keep the treats coming and make this Halloween a healthy one for the whole family.

For more advice on staying well this winter, visit NHS Greater Manchester’s Get To Know Where to Go page.