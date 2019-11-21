Sport stars raise a grand amount for mental health aid

Over £1,100 has been raised for leading mental health charity MIND by the borough’s talented and generous community sports stars.

It was at last month’s annual Believe Sports Awards - a celebration of home-grown talent, sporting stars of the future and the coaches and volunteers who put thousands of hours of effort into shaping the sporting landscape - that the cash was raised by a raffle.

Lynsey Johnson, Head of Wellbeing for Inspiring healthy lifestyles, said: “The talent of those who attended on the night has been more than matched by their generosity. We’re delighted with the amount raised for such a worthy cause.”

MIND community fund-raising manager Maria Khosla said: “We’re really grateful to everyone who supported the raffle. Every penny they raised will help to fund Mind’s vital work.”