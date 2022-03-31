Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust (GMMH)’s Recovery Academy returns this spring and includes new face-to-face courses and more student places.

There are more than 65 courses on offer, with new ones including yoga and well-being; hepatitis C: enhancing testing, prevention and care; and comedy and well-being.

Other courses cover topics such as trauma, personality disorder, addiction, depression, sleep and dementia.

Face-to-face courses are available in Wigan and other parts of Greater Manchester.

The Recovery Academy was launched in 2013 to provide learning opportunities for people to help manage and promote good mental health and well-being.

The academy is free to join and available to: people experiencing mental health or addiction problems; their family, friends and loved ones; GMMH staff members, volunteers and students on placement; and any healthcare professionals.

Claire Watson, head of service user/carer engagement and improvement at the trust, said: “We are so excited to be back and bigger than ever. The easing of Covid-19 restrictions has meant we can offer more places on our taught courses. That said, we are still very committed to keeping everyone safe and you can read more about our safety measures at www.gmmh.nhs.uk/recovery

“Although the pandemic was a traumatic time for many of us, it did allow the team time to develop more resources, so we really are back bigger than ever, with more face-to-face courses than ever before and additional self-help resources, e-learning packages and radio podcasts.

“We work with partners like Open Awards, Lancashire Wildlife Trust, University of Law, United Response and the Laughing Horse to continually develop the provision of courses. We hope everyone enjoys everything we have to offer and if you think of anything else the Recovery Academy can do, then let us know.”

The Recovery Academy also offers bespoke training packages on mental health for other organisations, with recent partners including Metrolink.

Book a place on a course from April 4 by contacting [email protected] or 0161 358 1771. Individual course bookings can be made at www.gmmh.nhs.uk/free-courses