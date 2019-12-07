Surgical kit sewn up inside patient - Wigan hospital blunders revealed

A piece of surgical kit being sewn up inside a patient was among the blunders made by Wigan’s usually excellent doctors this year.

Another person’s gastric tube ended up in the wrong part of their body and a third patient went into surgery only to be given the wrong implant or prosthesis.

They are the three “never events” which have occurred at Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust operating theatres between April 1 and October 31 this year, according to NHS figures.

Foreign objects include any items that should be counted and checked before and after the procedure is completed, including swabs, needles, gauze and guide wires.

Never events are the kind of mistakes so serious that they should never happen in the field of medical treatment.

But between April 1 2013 and October 31 this year a total of 22 never events have occurred at the trust’s sites.

Other events recorded during the time period include surgery being carried out on the wrong part of the body, and a patient being connected to an air flowmeter rather than oxygen.

The trust said that there were no patient deaths as a direct result of the never events between April to October this year.

Alison Luxon, deputy director of nursing, said: “The trust recognises the impact of Never Events on our patients and families, who are always kept informed when such incidents happen and asked whether they have any concerns that they wish to be considered as part of our investigation.

“Our patients and families always receive an apology and are kept fully informed of progress throughout the course of an investigation.

“We also offer meetings to go through the findings of the report, if patients and families so wish, so they understand what’s happened and what changes have been made or are being planned."

Ms Luxon added: “Whilst we are clear that Never Events should never happen, they are an incredibly small percentage of the total patients we care for and are all subject to a thorough investigation to enable us to identify areas for improvement and potential changes to our processes which can reduce the likelihood of recurrence and further harm to patients.”