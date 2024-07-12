Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A medic who carried out a painful procedure on a patient’s teeth from his Wigan Pier flat when unregistered as a dentist has been suspended.

A Medical Practitioners Tribunal heard Jonathan Saunders tried to prevent the distressed woman from leaving his “surgery” after she screamed in agony. And it was told he later sent her £2,500 in the hope of hushing her about the botched procedure, then threatened her with legal action if she didn’t pay him the same amount.

Evidence was given to the panel which they concluded amounted to serious misconduct and that fellow practioners would have found his methods “deplorable.”

Jonathan Saunders operated from a flat at Trencherfield Mill

The hearing was told that Saunders, who graduated with Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degrees from Liverpool University which don’t qualify him to perform dentistry, advertised his services for the cosmetic tooth repair procedure called composite bonding.

While only registered dentists are allowed to carry out such work, Saunders gave the impression to a woman, who was referred to as Patient B and gave evidence from behind a screen, that he was able to do so as a “cosmetic doctor.”

On May 11 2022, Patient B attended an appointment at Saunders’s Trencherfield Mill apartment The bonding failed to stick to her teeth and Patient B was asked to return the following day to continue the process.

She did so, at which point Saunders applied a powder on her gums which she said caused her to “scream in pain.”

Jonathan Saunders was not qualified to carry out dental procedures

After a short break, he tried applying the bonding again but it failed once more to adhere, although blue adhesive material hardened and stuck to her teeth.

By now Patient B was upset and decided to leave. She said Saunders attempted to prevent her by blocking the door, shouting and telling her “no you can’t leave.”

But the woman did go and thereafter saw an emergency dentist.

Following the failed procedure, Saunders sent Patient B £2,500, asking her to sign a contract stating that he had not performed the procedure on her.

But then between May 13 and June 5 2022, Saunders sent abusive and threatening messages via e-mail, text and WhatsApp. The tribunal concluded this was an attempt to conceal the fact he had performed the procedure.

One email entitled “Final Demand Letter Before Legal Action” demanded Patient B pay him a further £2,500 or be taken to court.

Later that year Saunders appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit practising dentistry unlawfully and to unlawfully carrying out dentistry when not registered. He was hit with fines, costs and a payment to victim services totalling £3,440.

Saunders told the tribunal that he was “disgusted” with himself for sending the threatening messages, adding: “‘It was hard to face up to how I had messaged her. She didn’t deserve that. It’s hard to read. I think Patient B would have been scared receiving them from anyone but to get them from a doctor, with the profession behind them, made it a million times worse.”

The tribunal imposed a 12-month suspension on Saunders, with the stipulation that he undergo a review shortly before it ends.

It concluded that he had shown “insight and remediation” since this episode, had demonstrated that he can work to a high standard and that there was a low risk of his misconduct recurring.