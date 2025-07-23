SWAN Primary Care Network wins award

SWAN PCN in Wigan constitutes 7 GP practices, located in South Wigan Ashton North area, with a collective patient population of approximately 35,500. The member practices are Marus Bridge Practice, Medicentre, Bryn Cross Surgery, South Wigan Medical Practice, Winstanley Medical Centre, The Grange Practice and Kumar Family Practice.

SWAN PCN incorporated as a Limited company in April 2024 to enable direct employment of our staff and shortly after this we applied for accreditation to be a member of the Good Employment Charter. “Leading exemplar of good employment in the UK, a place where people have equal access to quality work that is inclusive, fairly compensated, offers security and flexibility and cultivates an environment where health and wellbeing thrives”

THE AWARD

Representatives from our team attended the awards ceremony in Manchester on Thursday 10th July 2025.

Shelley Davies - SWAN PCN Business & Transformation Lead said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the winner for Employer / Workplace of the year at the recent GM Health & Care Champion Awards! This recognition means so much to us because it reflects the heart of what we do, creating a workplace where our staff feel supported, appreciated, and inspired to perform at their best so they can deliver the highest quality of care to our patient population. We are incredibly proud of the culture we’ve built together and are grateful to every member of our team and each of our 7 member practices who make it such a special place to work. It really is an honour to receive this award and be recognised amongst other inspiring organisations”

Dr Nikesh Vallabh - SWAN PCN Clinical Director said:

"We are incredibly proud that we’ve been recognised as the Best Employing Organisation at the Greater Manchester Health and Care Awards 2025. This award is a reflection of the values and commitment of our seven member practices and the PCN as a whole. Rooted in the Good Employment Charter Framework, we will continue to champion inclusive, healthy, and supportive workplaces where every staff member is empowered to grow, thrive, and feel valued."

THE NOMINATIONShelley Davies – PCN Business & Transformation Lead.

I am pleased to nominate SWAN PCN for the Employer of the Year Award in recognition of its unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive, supportive, and thriving work environment. The company has demonstrated outstanding leadership across several key areas, including its adherence to the Good Employment Charter, dedication to promoting health and wellbeing, impactful charity fundraising initiatives, and continuous efforts in employee appreciation.

The Nomination included further information relating to the adherence to the Good Employment Charter, our Health and Wellbeing Champion Role for staff and patients, Charity Fundraising Work that we have taken part in and our Employee Appreciation scheme.

SWAN PCN exemplifies what it means to be a compassionate, ethical, and forward-thinking employer. From its adherence to the Good Employment Charter and commitment to health and wellbeing, to its charity work and consistent employee appreciation, the company has proven to be a model of excellence in fostering a positive and supportive workplace environment. For these reasons, I wholeheartedly nominate them for the Employer of the Year Award, confident in the belief that they represent the best of what great employers should be.

GM HEALTH & CARE AWARDS

"Back for their sixth year, the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards are organised by NHS Greater Manchester (NHS GM), with support from the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham. The awards recognise our paid and unwaged workforce in health and care services across Greater Manchester.

The wonderful work of people and teams which is making a difference across the region was celebrated in style at the Greater Manchester Health and Care Champion Awards 2025.

Finalists gathered at Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum on Thursday, 10 July, for a sponsored ceremony hosted by former Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy Mudenda.

Almost 700 people and teams were nominated across 14 categories, including Community Champion, Volunteer Champion and the newly introduced Green Initiative of the Year.

Throughout the evening, powerful and inspiring stories were shared, showcasing the strength, compassion and unwavering dedication of those working across health, social care, and community services, both employed and unpaid"

