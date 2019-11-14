Take a first peek inside Standish Leisure Centre, set to open next year

Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles have released this video giving fitness fanatics a sneak-peek of what to expect when the new Standish Leisure Centre opens next year.

Artist impressions show a sleek new gym, kitted out with all the latest fitness equipment and technology.

Building work continues at the new Standish Leisure Centre, off Rectory Lane

Pete Burt, Managing Director of Inspiring healthy lifestyles said: “Standish Leisure Centre will be a fantastic addition to the facilities we already offer in Wigan.

"The modern design, natural light and great views from the gym will make it a fantastic venue which will enhance our town’s leisure offer, helping keep residents active and healthy.

"We’re really proud to be leading on this leisure and wellbeing development and to be managing the facility once it’s up and running.”