Team Wigan & Leigh Tee Off for Charity at Haigh Woodland Park

The event was hosted at Haigh Woodland Golf Course, provided by Wigan Council. Twenty-one local businesses, along with Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Teaching Hospital, proudly sponsored the event, each forming a team to compete on the course, bringing friendly rivalry and community spirit. The day was filled with great golf, lively competition, but most importantly, a shared commitment to making a difference for the community. Congratulations to MKM Building Supplies for finishing the day on top of the leaderboard!

Jo Carby “I never cease to be amazed by the strength of support we receive from this community, and Team Wigan and Leigh represents everything that makes this borough special. Our hospice depends on support like this to keep our services running and knowing we have such a wonderful community around us, is reassuring in these challenging times.”

The golf was followed by an evening of networking, connecting, and celebrating the collective efforts of everyone involved. The Moonlight Mixer featured a successful auction alongside inspiring guest speakers, including the Mayoress of Wigan, Jenny Bullen; Jo Carby, CEO of Wigan & Leigh Hospice; Local Councilor, Chris Ready; and players from both Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards. The mascots, Leeto the Leopard from Leigh Leopards and Mighty Max from Wigan Warriors joined in the fun on the day.

A huge thank you to all the sponsors, organisers, and attendees – Team Wigan & Leigh couldn’t do this vital work without the incredible support and generosity of the community.

The Mayoress and Leto the Leopard

Golfers enjoy the day in the sunshine