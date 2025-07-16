Team Wigan & Leigh Tee Off for Charity at Haigh Woodland Park

By Rebekha Rawlings
Contributor
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 11:44 BST
Team Wigan & Leigh raised an incredible £27,162.07 for Wigan & Leigh Hospice at their recent Charity Golf Day and Moonlight Mixer at Haigh Woodland Park on Friday 20th June. The event marked the 8th fundraiser in Team Wigan & Leigh’s busy charity calendar for 2025, bringing them even closer to their £150,000 target.

The event was hosted at Haigh Woodland Golf Course, provided by Wigan Council. Twenty-one local businesses, along with Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh Teaching Hospital, proudly sponsored the event, each forming a team to compete on the course, bringing friendly rivalry and community spirit. The day was filled with great golf, lively competition, but most importantly, a shared commitment to making a difference for the community. Congratulations to MKM Building Supplies for finishing the day on top of the leaderboard!

Jo Carby “I never cease to be amazed by the strength of support we receive from this community, and Team Wigan and Leigh represents everything that makes this borough special. Our hospice depends on support like this to keep our services running and knowing we have such a wonderful community around us, is reassuring in these challenging times.”

The golf was followed by an evening of networking, connecting, and celebrating the collective efforts of everyone involved. The Moonlight Mixer featured a successful auction alongside inspiring guest speakers, including the Mayoress of Wigan, Jenny Bullen; Jo Carby, CEO of Wigan & Leigh Hospice; Local Councilor, Chris Ready; and players from both Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards. The mascots, Leeto the Leopard from Leigh Leopards and Mighty Max from Wigan Warriors joined in the fun on the day.

A huge thank you to all the sponsors, organisers, and attendees – Team Wigan & Leigh couldn’t do this vital work without the incredible support and generosity of the community.

The Mayoress and Leto the Leopard

1. Contributed

The Mayoress and Leto the Leopard Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Golfers enjoy the day in the sunshine

2. Contributed

Golfers enjoy the day in the sunshine Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Golfer Striking the ball

3. Contributed

Golfer Striking the ball Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Leigh Leopard Players, Tim Hilton and Mike Sharkey

4. Contributed

Leigh Leopard Players, Tim Hilton and Mike Sharkey Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Related topics:LeighJo CarbyWigan Council
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice