The 13 best physiotherapy and sports injury clinics in Wigan and the surrounding area, according to Google reviews

A bad back or niggly knee can be the bane of many people’s lives, stopping them from doing what they enjoy and affecting everyday life.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 7th May 2024, 04:55 BST

Fortunately there are several physiotherapy and sports injury clinics across Wigan borough where help is available to ease the pain and resolve the issue.

We have checked Google reviews for the best physios in the Wigan area, so you can get the support you need as soon as possible.

These 13 physiotherapy and sports injury clinics have all received at least 4.5 out of five stars from 10 reviews or more.

.

1. Best physios in Wigan

. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
George Morris Physiotherapy, on Market Street, Hindley, received five stars from 62 review

2. Best physios in Wigan

George Morris Physiotherapy, on Market Street, Hindley, received five stars from 62 review Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
DR Physiotherapy, based at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan, received five stars from 19 reviews

3. Best physios in Wigan

DR Physiotherapy, based at Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan, received five stars from 19 reviews Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Bridgeman Physiotherapy Centre, on Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan received 4.6 stars from 36 reviews

4. Best physios in Wigan

The Bridgeman Physiotherapy Centre, on Bridgeman Terrace, Wigan received 4.6 stars from 36 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.