​There are some articles that stick in my mind, no matter how long it is since I wrote them.

​And perhaps the most indelible of all in my 35 years of journalism in Wigan are those about Emma Hoolin.

A daughter of my wife’s workmate, her plight was brought to our attention in the late summer of 2011, just as a major funding appeal was beginning to crank up.

The Whitley four-year-old had been diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma: a particularly nasty form of cancer which, at the time, spared few lives.

Left: my favourite news picture ever: meeting Emma Hooling off the plane at Manchester Airport in March 2012 after her six months of immunotherapy. Reunited for Emma's 18th birthday party at the Boars Head, Standish

In fact I remember talking to my retired GP uncle early on about the articles I was writing on the subject, and all he did was shake his head sadly, as if suggesting there was absolutely no hope.

Emma had undergone the conventional cancer treatments, but her best chance was a trip to America for pioneering immunotherapy not available in the UK.

The big problem was that it needed to take place within 100 days of stem cells’ being harvested, and the clock was already ticking.

Another, perhaps even bigger, problem was that it would cost £211,000 for the treatment alone.

Having already covered so many fund-raisers where there was a struggle to hit targets a fraction of the size of that whopper, let alone in so short a period, it seemed an impossible ask.

But I had underestimated the determination of Emma’s parents, Jill and Mark, an unusually powerful network of influential people who could raise awareness – and money – and the generosity of Wigan people.

Day after day we reported on money-spinning ventures in Emma’s name; local sporting and entertainment celebrities became involved, as did countless local businesses and schools as this little girl with a terrible illness and one hope of survival captured everyone’s hearts.

Thousands were involved one way or another until, on day 63 (yes, just nine weeks!), it was announced that the target had been reached. I had never seen anything local like it before, nor have I since.

And so Emma flew out to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to undergo six months of gruelling therapy.

It was a memorable day to be at Manchester Airport with her grandparents and our photographer Nick Fairhurst to welcome Emma and co back home.

Jill pulled out all the stops thereafter to keep the youngster away from germs, food additives and junk food to give her the best chance of recovery.

And while, tragically, many children in Emma’s cohort with high risk neuroblastoma – even some who got to Philly for treatment – lost their battles, this determined little girl kept on fighting.

Recently Mrs G and I were invited to the Boars Head pub at Standish for Emma’s 18th.

To say it was emotional is an understatement.

Emma perhaps still doesn’t fully appreciate the extent of what went on all those years back – after all she was only four – but her and her family’s enormous gratitude to all those who played their part in this miracle is overwhelming nonetheless.