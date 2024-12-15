A good place to seek healthcare is a pharmacy, which can offer a wide range of medication, health advice and other support.
But many pharmacies will be closed on bank holidays and there are three coming up – Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
We have collated a list of the chemists which will still be operating and their opening hours on these festive days.
Only selected pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day Photo: Jane Barlow
Allied Pharmacy Astley, on 391 Manchester Road, Astley, is the only pharmacy in Wigan borough which will open on Christmas Day. It will also open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Its opening times for each day are 8am to 8pm. Photo: Google Street View
The pharmacy at Asda, on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and New Year's Day Photo: Google Street View
The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and New Year's Day Photo: Submitted
