The pharmacies around Wigan borough open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Dec 2024, 15:45 BST
Illness or injury can strike at any time of year, including over the festive period.

A good place to seek healthcare is a pharmacy, which can offer a wide range of medication, health advice and other support.

But many pharmacies will be closed on bank holidays and there are three coming up – Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

We have collated a list of the chemists which will still be operating and their opening hours on these festive days.

1. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

Allied Pharmacy Astley, on 391 Manchester Road, Astley, is the only pharmacy in Wigan borough which will open on Christmas Day. It will also open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Its opening times for each day are 8am to 8pm.

2. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

The pharmacy at Asda, on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and New Year's Day

3. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

The pharmacy at Asda, on Soho Street, Newtown, will be open from 10am to 4pm on Boxing Day and New Year's Day

4. Bank holiday pharmacy openings

