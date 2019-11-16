The real deal for two borough gym bosses

A pair of gym bosses are using their knowledge of all things health and fitness to help the wider community as part of a Wigan Council scheme.

Both The Gym in Atherton and Suits U Fitness in Bryn are signed up to the Deal for Business and have found innovative ways to promote healthy lifestyles.

They have received praise for being star examples of how firms can work alongside the community to help promote a prosperous borough.

Brian Goddard, owner of The Gym, is offering discounted membership packages to armed forces personnel, veterans and blue-light service staff.

Brian, whose son is a former marine and is now training to become a police officer, said: “I want to give something back, my father-in-law was in the RAF, I’ve been around people all my life who have provided public service.

“What we provide here is a professionally run, family business where members can learn about fitness and wellbeing.

“We want to reach out in a small way, to make memberships affordable and give people that help.”

In Bryn, Suits U Fitness owner Jack Doherty recently adapted one of his weekly circuit sessions into a fund-raising event for local residential home, Belong.

Instead of a one-hour circuit, Jack hosted a three-hour challenge to raise funds for sensory exercise equipment for the home.

He said: “One of our members works at Belong and so I came up with the idea that we would do this fund-raiser. It was three circuits back-to-back, people dived in and out but we also had some who did the whole thing. We’re hoping it will really help towards the £4k target for the equipment.”

Wigan Council set up the Deal for Business in 2017. The informal contract between owners and the authority sees them work together to support the local economy. In return for advice, guidance and the possibility of financial support, firms promise to provide opportunities for young people, pay their business rates on time and give back to the local community.

Becca Heron, director of economy and skills, said: “Creating an economy that is both successful and sustainable is a key priority for us and The Deal for Business signifies a shared commitment with businesses within the borough to achieve this. The way that both Brian and Jack have embraced The Deal values is admirable and their efforts will support residents to be more active, which is a key priority for us.

These are great examples of how businesses can be innovative while helping the local community.”

Council officers have helped Suits U Fitness and The Gym with guidance and advice, such as providing digital support. Any businesses are eligible to sign up with the growing network fostering an environment of cooperation. Another local firm, JD Aspire Accounts, has helped out The Gym with financial support in recent months, for example.

Find out more at www.wigan.gov.uk/thedeal and click ‘Our Deals’