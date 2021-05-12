These are the eateries in Wigan with a ONE-STAR hygiene rating

Inspectors from the Food Standards Agency have halted their visits to food-serving businesses during the pandemic, but some still took place before restaurants, pubs and cafes were ordered to close, ahead of the full lockdown.

And among the businesses inspected in early March, some such as takeaways remain open for business. But less than a fifth were able to earn top marks. None were awarded a zero rating but 10 were given just one star.

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, lay-out, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

One star: Northern Rolls (private address) - no picture. Here are the other nine ...

1. Orange Pizza, 158 Leigh Road, Leigh

2. Pizza Bar, 3 Tyldesley Road, Atherton

3. Mr Eats, 4 Lord Street, Leigh

4. Petra Pizza & Kebab House, 7 Broad O'th'Lane, Shevington