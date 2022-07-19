Businesses that serve food are rated on a scale of zero (the lowest) to five (the highest) on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored, the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The inspections continue throughout the year, with rating designed to provide reassurance to customers.

Establishments are also marked on food-handling practices and procedures and temperature control, as well as its structural compliance, such as cleanliness, lay-out, condition of structure, lighting, ventilation and facilities.

Businesses are also marked on confidence in management, which is graded on the performance of those in charge and issues such as how well guidelines are understood by the workforce as well as things such as the track record of the company and complaint history.

Here are the restaurants, pubs and takeaways that received five stars in their most recent inspection ...

1. The Crown at Worthington Platt Lane, Standish - 5 stars - rated in June Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Dog & Partridge Wallgate - 5 stars - rated in June Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Lean Kitchen Brook Lane, Orrell - 5 stars - rated in June Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. The Cherry Gardens Wigan Lane - 5 stars - rated in May Photo: Google Photo Sales