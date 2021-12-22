Third time lucky for nurse who staged Wigan hospital sit-in after hip op cancellations

Paula during her Wrightington Hospital protest

Paula Butterworth, who had been housebound and in agony since January, said she was “going nowhere” after the latest set-back in a four-year quest to be comfortable and mobile again last month.

The 60-year-old retired nurse from Saddleworth had been self-isolating with husband Steven for two weeks and been to Wigan for a Covid test in preparation for the November morning’s procedure at the internationally-acclaimed centre of excellence for joint surgery, Wrightington Hospital.

But while the two consultants and complex equipment required for the operation were ready to go and a theatre had been booked, she was told on arrival that it couldn’t go ahead because she had not had an electro-cardiogram to check her pacemaker. This was something which someone should have picked up on at a previous consultation.

Wrightington Hospital

It echoed a previous situation she had experienced at Wrightington three years earlier and on both occasions she blamed not the surgeons and theatre nurses but the pre-op assessment clinic.

Mrs Butterworth was eventually persuaded to return home and was given a new date for surgery several weeks later.

Now, the operation having gone without a hitch she is in a much happier, convalescent frame of mind.

She said: “My admission to hospital was something of a whirlwind. My name was written in big block capitals in red on the admission board. I took that to mean I was number one for the bed, as I was the only name in red!

Paula safely back home

“I had received a letter from the chief nurse confirming I had all of my investigations completed and had it with me, just in case, and I was admitted and taken to theatre very quickly.

“My surgical team were outstanding. Where else could I get the level of expertise that can provide two consultant experts in their field operating at the same time?

“I’m also still under the care of a peripheral nerve surgeon, who communicates with the other surgeons. This just wouldn’t happen anywhere else. The registrar was fabulous. He visited me twice a day on the ward. The ward nurses were amazing too.

“They were so very kind and patient, so compassionate despite being so busy. They made me proud of my profession and I have been in receipt of some terrible care from other hospitals in my own area.

“I don’t understand how the organisation can consistently get one part so very wrong when the other is so very good.

“I’m now four weeks post-surgery and starting to feel my battery beginning to charge again.

“My rehab is going well, my symptoms are much improved but I am aware it may be a slow process, as the damaged nerves take a very long time to heal and I may always have some mobility issues.”

Mrs Butterworth said she would not be taking her complaint about Wrightingon any further so long as bosses followed up a promise to her that pre-op assessment procedures would be reviewed.