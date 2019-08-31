Thousands get set for the Wigan 10k

The countdown is on to the seventh annual Wigan 10k, which takes place tomorrow (Sunday).

Thousands of people will gather at the start line on Market Street, in Wigan town centre, ready to begin at 10am.

Among them will be club runners aiming for PBs, fund-raisers supporting good causes and a team of 50 people from Wigan Council and NHS organisations running to raise awareness of the Shining A Light On Suicide campaign.

Eleven-year-old Jack Johnson, the inspiration behind organising charity Joining Jack, will officially start the race.

The 6.2-mile course will see participants go along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane, though Martland Mill Park and around the DW Stadium, before returning to the town centre via Mesnes Park.

Road closures will be in place from 8.30am to allow them to complete the route safely.

There will be live music on the route and spectators are expected to line the streets to show their support, particularly in the town centre.

Everyone will be given a medal and goody bag as they finish the race, with seven spot prizes also up for grabs to mark the seventh event.

A voucher will be hidden in seven goody bags offering the recipients a hoody.

After the race, runners and their supporters can enjoy live music from a stage in the town centre and browse a continental food market.

There will also be a family mile, starting at 12.30pm, when younger runners can earn their own medals.

Online registration for the 10k has now closed, but entries will be available between 7.30am and 9am tomorrow at the Joining Jack information point on the corner of Market Street and Hallgate. Places will cost £25, payable by cash only.

There will also be registration for the family mile from 9am to noon, costing £4.