Thousands of Wigan women dicing with death over smear test

A quarter of Wigan women are dicing with death as they are not attending simple five-minute tests that could pick up cancer.

Smear tests are potentially life-saving but a massive 19,831 women in Wigan missed their screening in 2018/19, shock new NHS figures show.

The smears are available by invitiation to all women aged 25 to 64 - but the data shows that just 75.7 per cent of the 81,608 eligible females aged 25 to 64 in the borough are having the routine test, against a national target of 80 per cent.

The figures are a concern as the smears can help prevent cervical cancer, the most common cancer in women aged 35 and under.

Fear, embarrassment or shame, considering themselves as low risk, or not understanding what cervical screening is, are some of the reasons why women don’t attend smear tests, according to the NHS.

Women aged between 25 and 49 are invited for a smear test every three years, while women aged between 50 and 64 are invited every five years.

Dr Tim Dalton, GP and chairman of NHS Wigan Borough CCG, said that early detection of cancer is really important and encouraged people to attend their cervical screening appointments.

He said: “All women and people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64 should go for regular cervical screening, also known as a smear test.

“The test itself takes less than five minutes and it’s usually done by a female nurse or doctor.

“There are a number of places you can get a smear test in Wigan borough and we are increasing the number of appointments available to make it as easy as possible.

He added: “Practice nurses have received additional training to provide more appointments in GP practices.

“You can also get a smear test at the Extended Hours Service open evenings, weekends and bank holidays by calling 01942 482848.

“Spectrum, the local Sexual Health service also provides smear tests and they hold a number of walk in clinics or booked appointments if you call 01942 483188.”