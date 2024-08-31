Top marks: highest rated Wigan care homes according to Google reviews
Published 31st Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Finding a care home for your loved one when they can no longer look after themselves is a hugely important decision.
You will want to know the place is well-run and will provide the best standard of care possible.
We’ve compiled this list of the best-rated care homes in Wigan, according to people who left Google reviews.
Four of the care homes featured in the selection: (clockwise) Barley Brook, Rosebridge Court, Shawcross and Haighfield Photo: submit
2. Norley Hall Care Home
Norley Hall Care Home in Norley Hall Avenue received a rating of 4.9 out of 5, from 22 reviews Photo: submit
3. Rosebridge Court Care Home
Rosebridge Court Care Home in Darby Lane, Hindley, received a rating of 5 out of 5, based on one review Photo: Google
4. Ash Tree House
Ash Tree House in Warwick Drive has a rating of 5 out of 5, from four reviews Photo: submit
