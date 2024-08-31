Top marks: highest rated Wigan care homes according to Google reviews

By Alan Weston
Published 31st Aug 2024, 12:30 BST
Finding a care home for your loved one when they can no longer look after themselves is a hugely important decision.

You will want to know the place is well-run and will provide the best standard of care possible.

We’ve compiled this list of the best-rated care homes in Wigan, according to people who left Google reviews.

Four of the care homes featured in the selection: (clockwise) Barley Brook, Rosebridge Court, Shawcross and Haighfield

Four of the care homes featured in the selection: (clockwise) Barley Brook, Rosebridge Court, Shawcross and Haighfield

Norley Hall Care Home in Norley Hall Avenue received a rating of 4.9 out of 5, from 22 reviews

Norley Hall Care Home in Norley Hall Avenue received a rating of 4.9 out of 5, from 22 reviews

Rosebridge Court Care Home in Darby Lane, Hindley, received a rating of 5 out of 5, based on one review

Rosebridge Court Care Home in Darby Lane, Hindley, received a rating of 5 out of 5, based on one review

Ash Tree House in Warwick Drive has a rating of 5 out of 5, from four reviews

Ash Tree House in Warwick Drive has a rating of 5 out of 5, from four reviews

