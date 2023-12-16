A charity that supports Wigan people living with challenges relating to drugs and alcohol is encouraging local residents to look after themselves this Christmas – and is offering advice in how to do that.

WithYou says that many people put themselves under too much pressure at this time of year – which can pose a risk to our health.

As well as supporting people through local services across England, the charity also runs a webchat service that offers free and confidential advice on issues in relation to drugs, alcohol and mental health.

Alain Saum will be offering advice through the WithYou Webchat this Christmas

Vicki Nash, head of service delivery at WithYou in Wigan and Leigh, said: “Whether it’s worrying about money, being tempted to use substances at a party, or turning to alcohol to cope with everything that’s going on, we know that many people can find themselves in harmful situations over the festive season.

“The pressure to join in and have ‘the perfect Christmas’ can create new challenges, or exacerbate existing challenges, around drugs, alcohol and mental health.”

The Webchat is staffed by a specialised team of 36 advisors from across the charity who have been trained to offer brief interventions, advice, signposting and emotional support. With the help of the team, individuals can develop specific plans for how they will cope at parties and other various social events where temptation may become an issue.

Alain Saum, operations manager at WithYou, who will be offering advice through the webchat over the festive period, said: “This year, I want to remind people to look after themselves. If you do need someone to speak to, please get in touch through our free webchat service.

“You can chat with us while preparing your Christmas pudding, wrapping presents or visiting family. We’ve even chatted to people who were at Christmas parties! Our Webchat is really discreet and it puts expert advice at your fingertips.

“We can help you to make it through December and find the tools you need to have a happier and healthier new year.”

The webchat, which is funded by the Scottish Government, is available 364 days a year, closing only on Christmas Day. It is open on weekends and until 9pm during the week — meaning it can be accessed when many other support services are closed.