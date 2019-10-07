Walk for breast cancer awareness through Wigan park

A leisurely stroll round Wigan’s jewel-in-the-crown park is a gentle pleasure for almost anyone.

But on the morning of Saturday October 19 to do so will also help to raise vital charity cash.

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh (WWL) NHS Foundation Trust’s breast screening services are hosting a one-mile walk through Mesnes Park to help raise awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The funds raised on the day will be donated towards a new ultrasound machine for the breast screening department at WWL, helping to improve breast services for eligible women across South Lancashire.

The event will run from from 9.30am and 11am and will focus around the bandstand.

Participants are being encouraged to turn up dressed in the most garish pink and/or fancy dress.

The walk itself will begin at 10.30am but a local zumba group will be on hand to orchestrate a warm-up beforehand.

The mayor of Wigan, Coun Steve Dawber will be among attendees.

Stalls will be at the bandstand with activities such as: hook-a-duck, pink raffle, teddy tombola, refreshments and pink treat bags.

WWL will also be there raising money for the Women’s Wish Fund