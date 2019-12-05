Warriors launch activities for older residents

Wigan Warriors community foundation has a new project called Moving Memories which aims to promote fitness and wellbeing, particularly among older people

Activities have included chair yoga, dance, strength and mobility, and carpet bowls.

The feedback from carers of people living with dementia has been really positive, as they realise the value of physical activity and can see the benefits it delivers.

At their latest session (they meet each Friday between 1.30pm and 3pm).Wellbeing Wigan were also invited along and offered a range of holistic therapies such as Indian head and hand massage. Events take place at the Warriors’ new training hub at the Robin Park Arena.