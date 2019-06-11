Watchdog hails Wigan care home

Staff and residents at Wigan care home Ash Tree House, are celebrating after being rated as outstanding in the provision of a “responsive” service, following an inspection by regulatory body, the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors, who made an unannounced visit to the 60-bed home in Hindley earlier this year, also made assessments in four other key areas: safe, caring, effective and well-led which led to the overall rating of good being upheld.

Praise was given to the team for their understanding that keeping people active “maintained good physical health and improved mental well-being.” It stated that the home had developed a “fantastic range” of recreational activities to keep people occupied throughout each day, including visits to the theatre, church, Wigan Historical Group and the local swimming baths.

The home’s lifestyle manager was also commended for being “extremely dedicated and committed” while its Make A Wish programme was credited with having a “positive effect on the well-being of residents”.

Further praise was given to the home, which provides 24-hour residential and dementia care, for setting up a weekly dedicated men’s group, which invited males from other local care homes to attend since other groups were predominantly used by women.

Comments from residents included “It’s lovely having a beautiful home”, “I am very happy here, the girls are always smiling and happy to help” and “All the staff go above and beyond...they are absolutely wonderful”.

A resident’s relative added: “They have helped my loved one regain their dignity, mobility and life back.”

The report also cited that Ash Tree House was “exceptionally clean throughout” and that residents felt well cared for.

It observed that mealtimes were “calm and unhurried” providing a “very happy, relaxed and enjoyable experience.”