Wigan A&E waiting times were much shorter last month

Wigan A&E patients saw a big improvement in waiting times last month.

NHS England figures show 94.9 per cent of people were seen within four hours by infirmary staff. The national standard is for 95 per cent of people to be seen in that time and it was the closest the trust has been to that target for quite some time.

It rose from 83.8 per cent in June and compared to 86.5 per cent of all patients across England being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours in July.

In Wigan Infirmary’s A&E unit alone, the target was met for 91.9 per cent of people last month, rising from 73.7 in June. For both months, Leigh Walk-In Centre saw 99.1 per cent of patients on time.

The new figures show 12,941 patients attended the two units and there were 3,264 emergency admissions. Some 62 patients had to wait more than fours but longer than 12.