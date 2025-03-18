The head of a Wigan charity is heading to Parliament today to ask MPs to support calls to reform the funding model for hospices.

Jo Carby, chief executive of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, will join the leaders of seven other Greater Manchester hospices at the event, which is sponsored by Makerfield MP Josh Simons.

Since 2020, hospices in Greater Manchester have seen their total costs increase by 33 per cent, with most of this cost having to be met by fund-raising from the local community.

Now, the Greater Manchester Hospices Provider Collaborative, which is made up of Greater Manchester's adult and children's hospices, is asking MPs to sign a joint letter to the health and social care calling for the Government’s new 10-year health plan to include commitments to improving palliative and end-of-life care and reforming the hospice funding model.

Jo Carby, chief executive of Wigan and Leigh Hospice

Ms Carby said: “Like so many hospices, we rely on our community to fund our services, but in the coming years we expect there to be more people needing our services than ever before and we will only be able to deliver these services if we are properly funded.

“This community does so much for Wigan and Leigh Hospice, but it can’t be left to them to meet these increasing costs. The Government has already shown investment in hospices, for which we are very grateful, but we need to make sure this funding is sustainable, which means it has to be part of the 10-year health plan. This event in the House of Commons gives us the opportunity to speak directly to MPs and help them to understand why funding for hospice care needs to change.”

Leigh Vallance, chief executive of Bolton Hospice and chairman of GM Hospices Provider Collaborative, said: “Hospices play a vital part in our healthcare system, but this care is at risk. Increasing demand, long-term underinvestment and rising costs mean many hospices are struggling to maintain their services. This, in turn, places more demands on the NHS.

“The new 10-year health plan provides an opportunity to put this right. Currently £11.7bn is spent on health care for people in the last year of life in the UK, but 80 per cent of that funding is spent in hospitals. We believe this money could be better used by investing in hospice care, which currently only receives four per cent of this funding.

“We know from experience that hospice care reduces hospital admissions, speeds up hospital discharges, keeps care in the community and makes it more likely that people can die in the place of their choosing. This is better for the patient, better for their loved ones and better for the NHS.”

In Greater Manchester, hospices rely on their communities to raise two-thirds of their total funding.

Demands on hospice services are only set to increase and the current funding model means they need to ask more and more of their communities every year – at a time when the cost of living is at an all-time high.

The Government has made a commitment to invest £100m in additional capital spend in hospices over the next two years, which included £123,000 for building improvement work at Wigan and Leigh Hospice.