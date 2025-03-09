A Wigan charity supporting terminally ill patients and their loved ones has received £123,000 for improvements to its building.

The Government has released £25m for upgrades and refurbishments at hospices across England, with part of that allocated to Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The funding will be used to replace the roof of the hospice building in Hindley.

Chief executive Jo Carby welcomed the cash injection, having previously spoken about the financial pressures faced by the charity.

She said: “This capital funding has been provided to help us to make improvements to our hospice building and physical infrastructure, something we have struggled to do in recent years due to the financial pressures we are facing. This year we will be using these funds to replace our hospice roof – improving the building’s insulation and making sure we have a comfortable space for our patients, visitors, staff and volunteers.

“It is encouraging to see investment in hospice care from the Government and we hope it will be the first step towards a long-term commitment to reform funding for palliative and end-of-life care.”

The Government announced a £100m funding package for the hospice sector in England last year, with the remaining £75m set to be available from April.

More than 170 hospices across the country will receive funding, including those run by Marie Curie and Sue Ryder, as well as independent hospices, and it is being allocated through Hospice UK.

The money will enable hospices to purchase essential new medical equipment, undertake building refurbishments, improve technology, upgrade facilities for patients and families and implement energy efficiency measures.

The larger £75m investment will support more substantial capital projects, including major building works and facility modernisation.

Care minister Stephen Kinnock said: "This is the largest investment in a generation to help transform hospice facilities across England. From upgrading patient rooms to improving gardens and outdoor spaces, this funding will make a real difference to people at the end of their lives.

"Hospices provide invaluable care and support when people need it most and this funding boost will ensure they are able to continue delivering exceptional care in better, modernised facilities."