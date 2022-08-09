Bosses of Lakeview Care Home in Leigh expressed delight following the report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The facility is part of the Exemplar Health Group and specialises in providing residential and nursing care for up to 30 residents with complex and high-acuity needs.

CQC focus on five key areas when assessing such establishments, with its main priority being that the service users are safe and are presented with the care necessary for their needs.

Lakeview care home

It also considers the opinions of the relatives of residents.

One said: "The staff in general are just brilliant, it gives us a nice warm feeling.

"It never feels like we're imposing and the registered manager and staff keep me up to date."

Another relative added: “Yes, it's safe, it's just a really nice place.”

The CQC report praised the care home for its clear evidence of being a safe and well-led environment for residents.

It read: “People and their relatives felt care was provided safely.

“People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests.”

During the inspection, one resident said: “This is the best home I've been in.

"The staff are brilliant. I'm able to decorate my room, I can do any activities I want.

"They've given me my independence back."

The report highlighted the excellent leadership and management in the home.

It also commended the home for its positive approach to listening to and supporting colleagues through confidential feedback, colleague groups and listening sessions.

CQC added: “Staff were supported in various ways with a robust programme of supervision and sessions which empowered staff to share their thoughts, feelings and ideas about the service.

"This information was then used to create agendas for staff team meetings.”

Home manager Rob Holcroft said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a ‘good’ rating.

"It really shows the continuous hard work that goes on here at Lakeview from the entire team.

"The whole team deserves the recognition from this report.