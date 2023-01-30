Wigan borough doctor suspended for "sexually motivated" and "unnecessary" breast examination

Dr Sumit Ramteke performed an ultrasound examination on both of the woman’s breasts and went on to send his patient a friend request on Facebook and Instagram.

The incident took place at Foxleigh Family Practice in Leigh, where Dr Ramteke had been contracted via Kleyn Healthcare to undertake ultrasound scan sessions through his private limited company Sonovic. It is the view of the General Medical Council that Dr Ramteke’s actions were sexually motivated, which was proved at a hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service in Manchester.

On January 28, 2021 the patient came for a scan on her shoulder and the consultant radiologist conducted the examination before asking her to remove her bra, the tribunal was told. The doctor, who currently works for a private healthcare company – admitted that the scan had involved pressing and pushing on the patient’s breast tissue with the ultrasound probe.

However, the tribunal heard he did not accept that he had touched the patient’s breasts with his gloved hands or that in carrying out the scan, he had focused on her nipples. He also denied the allegations that the breast scan was not required.

It was his belief that, having carried out an ultrasound scan of her right axilla (armpit), which showed reactive lymph nodes, he had undertaken the breast examination scan “to exclude occult breast pathology”. He did admit to trying to contact the patient through social media on February 2, 2021 with friend requests on both Facebook and Instagram.

Giving evidence at the tribunal, the patient said: “Doctor then proceeded to chat to me about my job, my company and family whilst scanning my shoulder. At first I felt he was being chatty.

“He then proceeded to tell me to remove my bra and lie back to assess my breasts. I thought this was a bit strange but continued to do as he said assuming he knows best.”

The tribunal also found that he failed to make sure she was adequately chaperoned during the exam, record the results of her scan, or inform the patient’s GP of the scan as well as his concern about the possibility of breast cancer.

Dr Nicholson, a consultant radiologist who gave evidence at the hearing, said that Dr Ramteke was not a breast radiologist and lacked the experience to conduct such an examination. He told the tribunal that “if Dr Ramteke had suspected occult breast malignancy, he should have reported it to the patient’s GP and arranged for appropriate follow-up or referred the patient to a specialist breast radiographer”.

Concluding, tribunal papers stated: “The tribunal considered that its findings in respect of misconduct and impairment and the sanction of one month’s suspension are sufficient to uphold the public interest. An immediate order would be disproportionate.