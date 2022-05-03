From Tuesday May 3, in-patients at the Wrightington Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust (WWL) sites will now be able to welcome two visitors.

WWL Chief Nurse Rabina Tindale said: “We would like to thank the public and our community for supporting us and continuing to adhere to guidelines as we begin to increase the number of visitors to our hospitals.

WWL’s Chief Nurse, Rabina Tindale.

“Being able to visit loved ones during their time in hospital is vital to the wellbeing of both the patient and those who care for them and we’re glad that we’re now able to accommodate more than one visitor at a time for each patient.”

Traditional visiting hours will be replaced with designated times for visitors.

All patients will be allowed one visit per day and will be allocated with a specific time slot.

Social distancing and mask-wearing must also still be adhered to.

Ms Tindale said: “We must ask that, when visiting, people remain vigilant in following our current visiting policies.

“Please do only visit loved ones if you feel well and have no traditional Covid-19 symptoms.

“We also urge visitors to continue to wear a mask when on any hospital or service site, use cleansing gels on entering and exiting buildings and practice good hand hygiene.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of the public, our patients, communities, and staff across the organisation continues to remain our absolute priority.”