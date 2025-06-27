A dad celebrating his 50th birthday at a pub is lucky to be alive, thanks to the quick thinking of staff and a life-saving defibrillator.

When Ian Clifford and his partner Natalie, 43, headed to his favourite local for a couple of celebratory drinks, he had no idea the decision would end up saving his life.

For father-of-two Ian was revived by pub landlord Tom Rostin after he suddenly collapsed with a highly dangerous heart rhythm.

According to paramedics who subsequently attended, in such a situation there is no time to spare, and they praised Tom’s swift action for saving Ian’s life.

Tom and Ian with the defibrillator that saved Ian's life

Ian had a pacemaker fitted and spent three weeks in hospital after collapsing. He has now returned home to continue his recovery.

He said: “You don’t tend to think of pubs as places where you’d find a defibrillator.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky that my local, which I go to a few times a week, has one. Without it, I wouldn’t be here.”

Ian, who works as a contracts manager in construction, has no memory of the incident.

Five years earlier, he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy – a disease of the heart muscle – but it had never caused serious problem.

That was until his 50th birthday, when without warning it triggered a dangerous life-threatening heart rhythm disturbance.

Tom, landlord at The Cart and Horses in Astley, said: “After they arrived, Natalie popped to the loo and a couple of regulars came over to chat to Ian. He then leaned forward, and at first, they thought he was just looking for something on the floor – maybe his phone.

"It wasn’t until an old English sheepdog belonging to another couple of regulars suddenly jumped off its chair and started barking that people realised something was seriously wrong.

“When they pulled Ian back, he’d turned purple. It’s terrifying to think about now, but at the time it all happened so fast.

“I just went into automatic pilot as I knew the defibrillator was our only chance.

"Ian had gone grey and lifeless, and all I could do was shock him and will him to come back to us, as Natalie was shouting for him not to leave her.

"When the machine finally showed activity and Ian`s mouth began to foam, the relief was overwhelming. He had been effectively dead for a good few minutes”.

The Cart and Horses is owned by the Joseph Holt brewery, which launched a fund-raising campaign to install defibrillators across as many of its 127 pubs as possible. It is the first time a defibrillator has been used at one of its pubs.

Tom says he has since recovered from the trauma, helped in part by seeing Ian return to the pub this week.

He added: “The defibrillator’s been on the wall for ages, I barely noticed it until that night.

“Every pub and every community space should have one.

"I’m just so glad that, thanks to Joseph Holt and the generosity of our customers who raised money for a device, we had ours.”