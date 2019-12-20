Wigan bucking the "fake vapes" trend but health chiefs issue warning

Borough bosses have said there have been no incidents in Wigan of young people collapsing from taking “fake vapes”.

It comes amid a warning from health chiefs about the danger of fake “THC” or “cannabis oil” vapes that in fact contain spice.

Eight young people have collapsed and had to be treated by ambulance crews due to the products in other areas of Greater Manchester in recent months.

But Wigan is bucking the trend with the council’s health boss saying that educating young people has played a key part in the success.

Professor Kate Ardern, Wigan Council’s director for health, said: “Addaction have a dedicated young people’s service that works closely with schools in the borough and delivers education and information directly to school pupils.

“Addaction are part of the GM Drugs Early Warning system and incorporates emerging issues, such as these vapes, into its messages to ensure young people are aware of potential risks.”

The vape liquid is sold in small plastic bottles but it does not contain THC, the chemical that causes the “high” in cannabis.

Vape bottles from incidents during November and December in Bury, Rochdale and Oldham have been mis-sold as “THC vape”, “THC vape pen”, “THC oil” or “cannabis oil”.

Laboratory testing has shown some of the vials contained the same chemical that is used to make “spice”, while others contained no psychoactive substance at all.

Spice is a drug that is considered highly undesirable among young people.

It is considered far more toxic and more dangerous than cannabis, particularly for people with no experience of using it.

The warning follows a similar alert issued in July this year after six incidents involving nine young people collapsing in similar circumstances between February and July also in Bury, Rochdale and Oldham.

Michael Linnell, a drugs use expert who coordinates the multi-agency Greater Mancheste Drug Alerts Panel, said: “Young people have bought something that is sold as a ‘natural’ cannabis product but which in fact contains the chemicals found in spice.

“If they inhale spice they risk the very bad reaction we have now seen on at least a dozen occasions since February involving at least 17 young people.

“The effects of the drug for someone not used to taking spice are very dangerous, unpredictable, and may even be fatal.”

Bev Hughes, deputy mayor for policing and crime, has overseen the response to the latest incidents.

She said: “The continuing incidents of fake THC vape are extremely worrying and I have asked police, trading standards, schools, drug support agencies and others to continue their work to keep young people safe.”