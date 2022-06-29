Lyndsey Sohe decided to shave off her hair to raise money for Cancer Research UK in honour of everyone who has been diagnosed with the disease.

It is a cause very close to her heart, as she is a cancer survivor and both of her parents also fought it.

Lyndsey Sohe after "braving the shave" at Belong Wigan, where she works

She lost her flowing locks in front of colleagues and residents at Belong Wigan, the care home where she is a support worker.

Lyndsey, who lives in Platt Bridge, is now enjoying her new look after raising more than £900 for the charity.

She said: “I wanted my hair cut shorter anyway and I decided to do it to raise money for Cancer Research. We got it organised and decided I would do it where I work.

"I did it for myself, for my mum, my dad and people that are here or not here anymore that lost their fight to cancer.”

Alison Kinahan with Lyndsey Sohe before the shave

Lyndsey, now 38, was given the devastating news that she had ovarian cancer in 2011.

She said: “Back in December 2010, I kept getting really bad abdominal pain. My stomach had swollen because of the fluid and I was walking around like I was eight or nine months pregnant. I just put up with the pain, but by January 2011, I started going into hospital.”

Lyndsey received chemotherapy treatment but when that stopped working, doctors decided to carry out surgery.

She says that operation “basically saved my life” and she went into remission around 10 years ago.

Alison Kinahan gets to work shaving Lyndsey Sohe's hair

She is now in good health, but will never forget her fight for life.

"It will always be there, no matter what, but I still have to get up and go. I can’t dwell on it,” she said.

Heartbreakingly, her mother Marjorie Blan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and sadly died three years later.