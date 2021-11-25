Wigan cardiologist joins a national elite of leaders hailed for their kindness

Dr Naqvi

Dr Nayyar Naqvi dedicated 53 years to the NHS, with his work including founding the cardiology department at Wigan Infirmary and raising millions of pounds to help fund it.

It was the end of an era when he retired in August, but he retained a link to Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust after being appointed as emeritus consultant cardiologist. Now, Dr Naqvi’s achievements and his kindness have been recognised in a list celebrating leaders who make a difference.

He was named as one of 50 “leading lights” in the Kindness and Leadership list 2021, which recognises “phenomenal leaders who are harnessing the power of kindness to make a significant impact and to effect positive change.”

Dr Naqvi said he was “pleasantly surprised and greatly honoured” to be named on the list, which was published on World Kindness Day.

The citation states: “Dr Naqvi has built up a team from being single handed to 100 cardiac specialists (doctors, nurses and allied health care professionals) bonded with the common values of excellence, kindness and hard graft. He has transformed Wigan’s healthcare from being an impoverished entity with an Orwellian reputation to a centre where everyone is proud to work and patients are treated with dignity, benefiting from the best equipment and facilities, funded in part by the millions of pounds raised by the local community donating to Dr Naqvi’s charity.”

Dr Naqvi said kindness in a leader was a “strength” and a “manifestation of self-confidence”, which showed “consideration and concern for others”.

He said: “Through kindness, a leader can bring out the best in people he/she leads. It inspires them to be creative, brings out their full potential and maximises their productivity. Kind leaders spread happiness among the workforceand a happy department is a profitable department where people enjoy working.

“Kind leaders make excellent mentors and role-models.”

When asked how kindness had made an impact on him, Dr Naqvi spoke about being a junior doctor and struggling to get shortlisted for senior jobs until he asked his mentor for help. He contacted a colleague and arranged an interview, in which he was successful.

Dr Naqvi said: “This launched me on to the path to finally become a consultant cardiologist. I will never forget his act of kindness.”

The annual Kindness and Leadership list recognises both senior leaders and rising stars, with others named including the CEOs of large businesses, university staff and an employee of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.