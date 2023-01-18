Wigan care home praised by inspectors after concerns were raised with watchdogs

The Care Quality Commission hailed Barley Brook Care Home in Whitley for its infection prevention and control measures as well as highlighting that people “felt safe” living there.

The Elmfield Road site is registered to support up to 28 older people, younger adults and people living with dementia. Record-keeping was the only fault inspectors found with the care home.

The CQC found no evidence during this inspection that people were at risk of harm from the concerns reported to them.

Barley Brook Care Home

The inspection report reads: “This inspection was prompted both by a review of the information we held about this service and due to concerns received about medicines management, upkeep of equipment, adherence to the deprivation of liberty process, nutrition and the management of personal care.

“As a result, we undertook a focused inspection to review the key questions of safe, effective and well-led only.”

The inspection started on the afternoon of November 15 and finished on November 28. Inspectors spoke to six residents and three relatives about their experiences of the care and support provided.

“I like it here, I feel safe” and “I feel safe, the carers are very good” were among the comments. The majority of relatives also praised the safe care provided at the home.

Regarding staffing levels, the inspector was told by a resident: “There are lots of carers to look after me, so there is always someone to help.” Another stated: “if I call for help they come to me quickly”.

Despite safe use of medicines being highlighted as a concern before the inspection, the CQC found no issues.

They stated that medicines were managed and stored safely by staff who had received training and had their competency assessed.

In the key questions of whether the service was safe and effective, Barley Brook scored two “good” grades – but received a “requires improvement” when it came down to whether it was well-led. This was a grade down from “good” which it received in the last inspection in June 2021.

“At this inspection the rating has changed to ‘requires improvement’,” the report said. “This meant the service management and leadership was inconsistent.

“Leaders and the culture they created did not always support the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care. We recommend the provider ensure audit and governance processes around documentation and supplementary chart completion are reviewed to ensure record keeping accurately reflects the care and support provided.”

The concerns raised came after a review run by Rosewood Health Care – which runs the home – and Wigan Council. Rosewood regional manager Cos Zinonos explained staffing remains an issue in what is a “tough time” for the care industry.

“It was a very minor issue [that led to the ‘requires improvement’ score for one aspect],” he said. “We have taken this on board and this has since been addressed.

“We were very pleased with the overall report. We are always transparent with our information in terms of safeguarding and we work very closely with the local authority and take things like medication and staffing very seriously.

“We are very pleased and proud of Barley Brook. The most important thing for us is about transparency and how we are open and honest with our providers.

“The care sector at the moment has been hit quite hard in terms of recruitment. There is an abundance of pressure to recruit when it comes to getting the right staff in.

“We have recruited from overseas and they are doing well right now. It is a tough industry right now.

“We have very good progression opportunities. Our home manager at Barley Brook is an example of that.

