Wigan care home praised by watchdogs for overhauling standards

A once-troubled Wigan care home which was slammed for storing potentially gone-off food and for its poor infection control has experienced a complete overhaul in standards.



Alma Green Residential Care Home has been praised by watchdogs just a year after it was found breaching health and social care regulations and risking residents’ safety.

The Up Holland home has been rated as “good” in all key assessment areas by Care Quality Commission inspectors during a planned visit to check that regulations were being met.

The home, located on Hall Green, has been told to make improvements in its previous three inspections dating back to September 2015.

In a previous inspection, concerns were raised about the “inappropriate” storage of raw meat and a bowl of porridge which had been sitting in the fridge for three months .

This is the first time that the service has been rated as “good” in all five areas categorised as “safe, effective, responsive, caring and well-led”.

During the inspection, investigators spoke to seven residents, two relatives and three members of staff.

They also pored through several records including care files, staff files, training records, medication administration records and documents relating to the operation and management of the service.

The most recent report, however, states that measures have been taken to protect residents from abuse and “avoidable harm”.

Inspectors wrote: “The provider had established good infection control practices.

“The provider had policies in relation to infection control and staff had completed relevant training.

“The environment was clean and hygienic throughout. There were no unpleasant odours noted.

“Enough improvement had been made at this inspection and the provider was no longer in breach of regulation 12.

“The provider had systems, which protected people from the risk of harm.

“Staff understood where people required support to reduce the risk of avoidable harm.

“Care plans and risk assessments contained clear explanations of the control measures for staff to follow to keep people safe.”

Staff were also praised after being described as “caring”, “lovely” and “wonderful” by residents.

