Wigan care home residents celebrate World Laughter Day by starring in their own comedy club

Residents and team members of the Shawcross home in Ashton took to the stage and shared their funniest jokes, stories and impressions to kick off the event Laughter and Sunshine, which is running in more than 150 Four Seasons facilities across the UK during May.

And there were several Wigan residents who took the mic who were clearly naturals at a bit of stand-up too!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Resident Jean Briggs tells staff member Keith Hulme her favourite joke at the Shawcross Care Home Comedy Club

Some of the activities residents can take part in include Laughter Yoga sessions, listening to local children’s favourite jokes and enjoying performances by visiting comedians and singers.

The homes’ Magic Moments co-ordinators are also putting together Happiness Handbooks full of residents’ own tips and ideas to bring laughter and sunshine into older life.

Top tips suggested so far include: “Think about the most embarrassing thing that happened to you when you were young and I’m sure you’ll laugh about it now” and “Try singing Bring me Sunshine’and doing the Morecambe and Wise silly walk; it never fails to make me feel cheery.”

Home manager Anoj Kochera said: “After the challenges of the last two years we decided it was time to celebrate the joy of laughter and the benefits it brings.

Residents Janet Tait and Michael Allison enjoy a laugh together at the Shawcross Care Home Comedy Club

"Research says that children laugh on average 300 times a day but adults only 17, so we’ve got a lot of catching up to do!

"Sharing fun moments is a great way to connect with each other and laughter increases the release of feel-good endorphins, aids muscle relaxation and stimulates circulation which are all good for health and well-being.”

Resident Michael Allison, aged 78, said: “That was great fun! I really didn’t know we had so many jokers living here, I’ve been laughing all afternoon.”

Resident Janet Tait, also aged 78, added: “They say laughter is the best medicine and I couldn’t agree more.

Resident Phillip Pickles at the Shawcross Care Home comedy club

"Even though some of the jokes were terrible, as soon as other people started to laugh it set me off too!

"A lovely way to forget old age aches and pains, everyone should try and laugh more.”

Residents Patricia Simons (left) and Janet Tait agree that laughter is the best medicine