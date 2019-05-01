Wigan care home will not be closing despite parent company's collapse

The owners of a Wigan care home have assured residents it will not be closing despite its parent company went into administration yesterday.

Four Seasons Health Care, which operates Shawcross Care Home in Bolton Road, Ashton, appointed administrators yesterday amid struggles to repay its debts.

An independent sales process is expected to be completed by the end of the year. But the business, which has around 20,000 employees and 17,000 residents, said the administration process would only affect its holding companies Elli Finance (UK) and Elli Investments, but the companies that run its homes and hospitals would be safe from collapse.

Group medical director Dr Claire Royston said: “Today’s news does not change the way we operate or how our homes are run or prompt any change for residents, families, employees and indeed suppliers.

“It marks the latest stage in the group’s restructuring process and allows us to move ahead with an orderly, independent sales process.”