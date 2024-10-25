Wigan care home win two titles at Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The awards ceremony took place on Friday, October 11 at Leigh Sports Village

Celebrations are taking place at HC-One’s Westwood Lodge care home, in Wigan, after winning double this awards season, including ‘Care Setting of the Year’ and ‘Deputy Home Manager of the Year’ at the annual Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Awards.

The awards ceremony took place on Friday, October 11 at Leigh Sports Village. This event showcases and celebrates all the amazing healthcare professionals in the Wigan borough, who go above and beyond to make a difference to the people they care for at the end of life.

Many HC-One colleagues at the nursing care home had been nominated in different categories for their kindness and care shown to people receiving end of life care. Eight colleagues attended the event, including Michelle Quinn, who snapped up the ‘Deputy Manager Award’.

The team at Westwood Lodge celebrating their awards at the Wigan Borough Palliative and End of Life Awards

Westwood Lodge also walked away with the prestigious ‘Care Setting of the Year’ award.

Karen McGrady, Home Manager at Westwood Lodge, commented:

“We are committed to working in partnership with external providers to deliver the best possible care for our residents and to building on this success by continuing to develop our team's skills with training and support from the hospice.

“The trophies and certificates are now proudly displayed in Westwood Lodge’s reception area and are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are all so pleased for Michelle, the award is very much deserved. I am very proud. What an amazing team to work with.”