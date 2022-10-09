Registered care manager, Shaneil Gaskell, praised her “incredible team” at Bridgewater Home Care for the outstanding care they deliver to clients in the area, which led to glowing praise from happy clients on homecare.co.uk’s review portal.

Their score was achieved through an accumulation of all their reviews from clients through the independent review website, with ratings based upon client’s own experiences of the quality of staff, care provided, management, dignity of care, and value for money.

Bridgewater Home Care Wigan.

The news of their achievement came during Professional Care Workers Week 2022, which saw Bridgewater recognise and celebrate the achievements of not only their team, but all care workers across the country.

Ms Gaskell said: “I am over the moon. We have such an amazing team and due to the standard of care and support our team provides to clients, together we have achieved a 10 out of 10 score.”

Bridgewater Home Care held a “thank you” afternoon to show its appreciation for the hard work and dedication their team demonstrate every single day, delivering essential care that their clients greatly need.