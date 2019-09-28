Wigan care worker’s dual marathon challenge

A care worker from the borough has jetted off for the first leg of a dual-marathon challenge in aid of Wigan and Leigh Hospice (WLH).

Michelle Brown-Crowther, from Golborne, will be on the start line for the Berlin Marathon tomorrow and is also taking part in the high-profile 26.2-mile event in Chicago a fortnight later.

The senior care assistant at Shawcross Care Home in Ashton is taking on the gruelling two-marathon challenge to help the Hindley-based charity provide palliative and end-of-life care for borough residents and also support their families.

Her efforts, which she hopes will bring in £1,000, are all the more impressive as she only started running again in January following more than a year on the sidelines with an injury.

Michelle, 49, says she is now looking forward to taking on two of the most famous endurance athletics events in the world.

She said: “I’m excited now, it’s very real. I’ve not done as many miles as I would have liked in training but I’m stubborn and headstrong so I will do it.

“I’m running for a charity so I won’t let anyone down.

“There’s a breakfast run over 6km ending up at the Olympic Stadium. I can’t wait for that, to run there is crazy and something I never dreamed I could do.

“I’m also excited about Chicago. I love American pancakes and maple syrup so that’s how I’ll be putting the calories I burn in the marathon back afterwards!”

Michelle is hoping to complete the six Abbott World Major Marathons, of which Berlin and Chicago are two, and has her fingers crossed she will be successful in next year’s London ballot.

It is a busy few weeks for Michelle as she has been nominated in the hospice’s awards for care home staff.

Sponsor Michelle at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/michelle-brown-crowther1