Wigan carer Maria is shortlisted for industry award

A dementia carer from a Wigan care home is celebrating after being shortlisted for a coveted industry award.

Senior care assistant, Maria Pierce, is a finalist in the dementia category at the regional Great British Care Awards, thanks to her passion and commitment for her role.

Maria, who has worked at Ash Tree House in Hindley for almost six years, said: “I was overwhelmed to find out I am a finalist. I just work hard as part of a fantastic team. Knowing that our residents are getting the care and support they deserve is what brings me to work each day and it’s an honour just to be nominated.”

Ideal Carehomes Director Stacey Linn said: “We are incredibly proud of Maria and it’s fantastic to see her getting the recognition she deserves.

“She makes a real difference to the lives of the residents at Ash Tree House and I wish her all the best for the finals.”

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the care sector, paying tribute to those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field of work.

Some 25 Ideal Carehomes staff are regional finalists this year after being chosen by Great British Care Awards judges out of hundreds of nominations from care homes across the country.

The finalists will attend a gala dinner where they find out if they have made it through to the national round of the awards.

Proud to be rated as “good” by the Care Quality Commission, Ash Tree house provides 24-hour residential and dementia care with an inclusive fee offer in a modern and luxurious setting for 60 people.

It boasts a bar, hair salon, spacious lounges and landscaped gardens for residents to enjoy.

The caring and highly trained staff team promote independence and choice through the personalised care they deliver.