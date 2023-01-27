Place2Place is a charity that hopes to encourage conversation about both mental health and suicide and achieves this goal through our national game.

Thanks to the £10,000 windfall, it will now continue to not only provide but expand its current services.

The organisation was set up by Peter Hill, from Beech Hill after his friend took his own life, followed by the friend’s step-dad and brother.

Peter Hill (right) and members of Place 2 Place were joined by councillors including Chris Ready to celebrate their duccessful lottery bid.

This made Peter decide to take a stand against the stigma that surrounded discussions of mental health at the time, and so founded a five-a-side-football team to give men the opportunity to speak in an environment that would feel familiar to them.

By doing so it has helped individuals open up about problems in their lives and has been said to be more beneficial than traditional approaches such as therapy, which could be overwhelming.

Since the launch of Place2Place it has received recognition from then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and current Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham. Its football tournament in 2021 helped promote not only its goal, but other community-led groups which are making a positive impact.

Place 2 Place released a celebratory shirt to mark five years since their campaigning began.

The funding will ensure that the football sessions can continue throughout the year as the charity looks to start offering training and education.

Peter hopes to have established a wellbeing hub within the next 12 months, helping to provide restbite, a community space, and somewhere to help a few more men improve their mental health.

This year marks five years since campaigning began and so organisers have released a new celebration shirt featuring the HopeLine number for Papyrus: a charity that strives for prevention of young suicide.

Further expansion will see both ladies and parent and child-oriented sessions which were recently piloted, with the latter focusing on building strong relationships.

Peter said: “These football sessions are vitally important and it is where the conversation has been starting. We are now developing the next phase of what we are doing with Place2Place and starting to connect people with help more directly.”

