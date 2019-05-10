Wigan charity to raise money in memory of three remarkable ladies

The organiser of a leading Wigan charity event is hoping to reach a massive fund-raising milestone and also pay tribute to a popular TV weather presenter.

John Bolton, from Standish, hopes The Amanda Penk Memorial Golf Day will this year get through the £100,000 barrier - and has even promised to dip into his own pocket to help achieve that goal.

It also promises to be another poignant day on the fairways of Gathurst Golf Club as the day will raise money for the Dianne Oxberry Trust, founded in memory of the BBC weather presenter who died of ovarian cancer aged just 51.

John has chosen the charity as his wife Anne Bolton also died of ovarian cancer last year.

The proceeds will be split between the Trust and Breast Cancer UK as the mum of Amanda, the trainee midwife who died of a brain haemorrhage whose memory the golf day originally honours, had her own battle with the disease recently and required chemotherapy.

John said: “Dianne had exactly the same cancer as my wife Anne so that’s why I’ve chosen her charity.

“What happened to Dianne was just so sad. It was hard hearing the news about her. She went very quickly.

“Anne was so strong and determined, she was given seven weeks to live and she lasted 15 months.

“I just want to make as much money as I can. We’ve raised £78,000 up to now and I want to try to hit that £100,000 marker this year. In fact if I can make £20,000 by the night I will put the £2,000 in myself so we get to the £100,000 figure.”

A team of Dianne’s former colleagues from BBC North West Tonight will be playing golf, members of her family will be there on the day and well-known broadcaster Dave Guest will MC the evening ceremony.

John originally founded the fund-raiser as midwife Amanda was the best friend of his daughter Louise.

The fund-raising drive initially helped to revitalise the maternity unit at Wigan Infirmary but now raises money for causes close to the hearts of Amanda’s family.

Last year, following the death of Anne who played a huge role in organising and putting on the golf days, the effort to help charities and good causes was officially renamed the Amanda Penk and Anne Bolton Memorial Fund.

The golf day is at Gathurst Golf Club on July 12. There are around half a dozen places for golf teams still remaining.

Participants will tee off between 8am and 1pm and there will then be presentations, food and entertainment in the clubhouse from around 5.45pm onwards.

To find out more, register a team to play or donate sponsorship email john.epsc@gmail.com