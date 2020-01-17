Wigan church service to give thanks for organ donation

A church is throwing open its doors for a special service celebrating organ donation.

St Peter’s Church in Hindley is holding a non-denominational event to thank those involved with the process, which saves many lives each year.

Louise and Dave Hughes with son George

Sharing their stories will be two women whose loved ones have been affected by organ donation.

Mum-of-one Louise Hughes will talk about her husband Dave, who received a heart transplant in 2018.

Sadly, he struggled to regain his health and died 11 weeks later.

Judith Seddon will speak about her experiences of giving the organs of her fiance Keith, who died in 2014 at the age of 68.

The Reverend Carol Close said: “We want to raise awareness of organ donation. We want to provide a safe space for people who have allowed their relatives’ organs to be used and somewhere where they can say thank you for that. It’s somewhere people who have had organ donations can say thank you and somewhere for people who are waiting.”

The service will start at 6pm on Sunday, January 19 at the church and is open to all.

It will be led by lay member Lindsey Yates and include some religious elements such as hymns and prayers, but will be non-denominational.

Clergy will be at the back of the church for anyone wishing to talk to them.

It is hoped hundreds of people will attend the service, either to thank those already involved in organ donation or simply to find out more.

Rev Close said: “I did this a couple of years ago and I personally think it’s something that should be revisited. Judith is a relative and I have known Louise from being a baby. Whilst it hasn’t affected my immediate family, it’s something I am very aware of.”

Louise, from Whelley, has been urging people to sign the organ donor register and talk about the importance of sharing donation wishes with loved ones.

Her husband Dave was only 32 when his life support machine was switched off, leaving his wife and their young son George, now three.

Dave was born with a congenital heart defect and had numerous setbacks as he waited for a heart transplant.

He came around after the gruelling 12-hour operation, but due to numerous infections and other complications, he was unable to recover.

Louise will share her family’s experiences during the church service..

She said: “I want to put across the importance of organ donations. For us, Dave passed away, but obviously organ donation is still a big part of our family and I am training at the minute to be a transplant nurse, so it shows organ donation isn’t just for the person, it’s for the whole family.”