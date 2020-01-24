Wigan Council leader accuses government of ignoring residents' plight over poor air quality

The leader of Wigan Council has accused the government of ‘ignoring’ the plight of residents living near the UK’s busiest motorway amid plans to tackle poor air quality.

The combined authority is developing a clean air zone (CAZ) – which will charge the most-polluting vehicles using the city-region’s roads – to try and offset rising levels of nitrogen dioxide.

The combined authority is developing a clean air zone (CAZ) which will charge the most-polluting vehicles using the city-regions roads to try and offset rising levels of nitrogen dioxide

In return, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was asked to ensure Highways England was taking the same level of action as local authorities.

The government-owned company has proposed introducing 60mph speed limits on major roads, along with greater traffic management and more barriers.

But their plans do not include focusing on bringing nitrogen dioxide levels below legal levels, something which has been asked of councils, on parts of the road network managed by Highways England.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan council, fears that residents living near the M6, which cuts through the borough near several towns and communities, will be left at risk.

Coun Molyneux

He told cabinet colleagues on Thursday: “There seems to be a lack of understanding about air quality around motorways that pass through the borough.

“The M6 passes by very large areas where our residents are living. This is the busiest motorway in the country but I feel like it’s being totally ignored.”

Coun Paul Prescott, who is responsible for transport, added: “There needs to be a level playing field and recognition of the impact [of the M6] by the government.”

Leaders from across the region will meet on January 31 to discuss the progress of their Clean Air Plan, which has been delayed over funding and legal issues.

The government has pledged £36 million towards the CAZ, which will charge buses, coaches, lorries, vans and taxis up to £100 a day.

But the combined authority wants £116m to achieve its wider vision, which includes schemes to help drivers of these vehicles to make the switch.

A Defra spokesperson said: “We have already provided Greater Manchester with an initial £36 million to support their new clean air zone. We continue to work with them to further progress these plans to a final stage and will consider next steps in due course.”

The meeting will also see leaders agree to send a letter to transport secretary Grant Shapps asking for a consultation on strengthening rules on vehicle idling to be brought forward.

Schools in Manchester are being asked to introduce ‘no idling zones’ to prevent parents from leaving their car engines running outside the school gates.

A £20 fine can be issued but only if the driver fails to switch the engine off first, and Greater Manchester local authorities do not consider the regulation to be an effective deterrent.

Councils have also asked for more powers to act on congestion, such as closing off streets outside schools to motorists during drop-off and pick-up times.

Such schemes have been introduced in London as ‘School Streets’, but a report says the government currently has no plans to allow councils outside the capital to have such powers.