Wigan councillors get an early look inside village's new medical centre

Work is well under way on the health and well-being hub, which will replace Aspull Clinic and Aspull Surgery and provide a wide range of services, both for patients and the wider community.

Labour councillors Ron Conway, Laura Flynn and Chris Ready were shown around the building, which they described as a “real quality product” which will be a “real asset” to the area.

Councillors are shown the plans

They said: “We believe our residents deserve the very best health provision and we will continue to work to bring it about.”

OneMedical Property design team has worked closely with Aspull Surgery, Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Wigan Council and NHS Wigan Borough CCG to create a building that meets the needs of the whole community.

The new hub is expected to open early next year.