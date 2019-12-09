Wigan couple braving the shave for loved ones

A brave Wigan couple who lost their locks to help a cancer charity were inspired by a relative’s battle with the disease.



Cate and Steve Bartlett took part in the fund-raiser for Macmillan Cancer Support as Cate’s aunt Jean Conway is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The couple sport their drastic buzz cuts

The Hindley pair got into the barber’s chair and had their hair removed at Hair To Dye For in Atherton.

Cate, 33, said: “No-one wakes up thinking ‘Today’s the day I’m going to get diagnosed with cancer’. It’s a shock. It’s bewildering. Macmillan is there to answer questions, no matter how small they may seem, to listen to worries and fears, and to offer support and guidance. They have been amazing supporting my auntie and I wanted to give something back.’

With donations online and from family and friends the 56-year-olds have already raised around £650.

Sadly it isn’t the first time the Bartletts have endured loved ones’ cancer battles.

Cate and Steve before the shave

Jean said: “Cate and Steve are doing this brave thing together. They are a hard-working family who have given emotional and practical caring support to me. This fund-raiser is personal for the couple, having both experienced loss of close friends and family to cancer, and now I am going through the journey myself having been diagnosed.

“They have both been so helpful to me, I fully support them in doing this as well as our families. So thank you to Cate and Steve for supporting all the wonderful Macmillan nurses out there to help them continue their vital work.”

Thousands of people across the country have volunteered to have their tresses removed for Macmillan through Brave The Shave. For more visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/cathrine-bartlett